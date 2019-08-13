LIVE

Nõmme Kalju - F91 Dudelange

Europa League - 13 August 2019

Europa League – Follow the Football match between Nõmme Kalju and F91 Dudelange live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 13 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Roman Kozhukhovskyi or Emilio Ferrera? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Nõmme Kalju and F91 Dudelange? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Nõmme Kalju vs F91 Dudelange. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

