LIVE

Radnik Bijeljina - Spartak Trnava

Europa League - 11 July 2019

Europa League – Follow the Football match between Radnik Bijeljina and Spartak Trnava live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 11 July 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Mladen Zizovic or Ricardo Chéu? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Radnik Bijeljina and Spartak Trnava? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Radnik Bijeljina vs Spartak Trnava. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

