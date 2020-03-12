LIVE

Rangers - Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Europa League - 12 March 2020

Europa League – Follow the Football match between Rangers and Bayer 04 Leverkusen live with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 12 March 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Steven Gerrard or Peter Bosz? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Rangers and Bayer 04 Leverkusen? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Rangers vs Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

