- 2nd Half
- Calleri90'
- Doherty79'
- TraoréJordao78'
- MelendoPipa75'
- DarderWu67'
- Vargas66'
- Calleri66'
- Gibbs-WhiteNeto64'
- Gibbs-White63'
- SánchezLozano61'
- VinagreSaïss58'
- Calleri (P)57'
- Kilman56'
- 1st Half
- Sánchez40'
- Traoré22'
- Calleri16'
- Traoré6'
LIVE
RCD Espanyol - Wolverhampton Wanderers
Europa League - 27 February 2020
Europa League – Follow the Football match between RCD Espanyol and Wolverhampton Wanderers live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:55 on 27 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Abelardo or Nuno? Find out by following our live matchcast.
Have your say by voting on who will win between RCD Espanyol and Wolverhampton Wanderers? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for RCD Espanyol vs Wolverhampton Wanderers. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.
Full time here. 3-2! Brave Espantyol restore pride, but the tie was lost last week.
Neto's error punished. Calleri heads in Pipa's cross for his hat-trick. 3-2 Espanyol.
How has Neto not made it 3-2?! Pedrosa's mistake is pounced on and the Portuguese takes it round the keeper. The goal is gaping and somehow he puts it wide.
GOOOOAAAAL!! 2-2. Podence gets his second assist of the night, teeing up Matt Doherty, who finds the empty net.
Bruno Jordao on for Traore for his European debut.
Sergi Darder was replaced by Wu Lei in the last couple of minutes. Espanyol are sensing a third here, but Wolves are setting a stall out.
Matias Vargas is also booked.
Calleri is booked for a sliding tackle on Coady. Poor challenge.
Gibbs-White, who just shot over moments ago, is replaced by Pedro Neto.
Sanchez off for Pol Lozano for Espanyol.
Sub for Wolves, Saiss replaces Vinagre, who made a mistake in the build up to the penalty.
Calleri makes it 2-1 from the spot. Can Wolves get level again?
PENALTY TO ESPANYOL. Kilman fouls Lopez. Yellow card.
CHANCE! Podence shoots over after a driving run. That was close!
And we're off! Again.
No stoppage time, which speaks volumes. 1-1 at half time, Wolves regained control after a shaky start.
Wolves break at pace through Podence, who finds Traore, but he can't keep his footing and the chance fizzles out.
Traore goes on another mazy run and is stopped in his tracks by Victor Sanchez, who is booked.
There hasn't been too much to report from this one aside from the goals. Wolves have Espanyol exactly where they want them after a fast start. There is no threat of comeback right now.
Calleri goes down when trying to get on the end of Vargas' cross, but nothing doing.
Calleri has been a threat for Espanyol. He won a corner from Coady. but Wolves have cleared again.
Wolves have found their rhythm and are starting to assert themselvers. Their calmness is stemming from Moutinho.
GOOOOAAAAL! Traore levels it up after Podence finds him in the area. That should ease any niggling fears for the visitors. 1-1.
Espanyol are playing like they've got nothing to lose. Another corner is cleared by Coady.
GOOOOALLL! That is what Espanyol needed, Calleri finishes well from close range! 1-0.
Offside against Jonathan Calleri, eventually. He burst through on Patricio, who denied him with an excellent stop.
It isn't really a shock to see Espanyol starting with purpose. But Wolves have begun to settle down. No real chances yet.
Yellow card for Traore, elbow on Oscar Melendo.
Boly cleared Darder's short corner, but Espanyol coming back again and finding a lot of joy down the right.
Espanyol have a corner... they've dominated the ball early on.
And we're off!
Here come the teams...
He may not be playing tonight, but lets enjoy Ruben Neves' worldie from last week with ten minutes until kick off...
Espanyol are still missing record signing Raul de Tomas again. Goals have been a real issue for them, while Wolves have recorded four clean sheets since Willy Boly returned.
What sort of impact will Morgan Gibbs-White make tonight? He broke in with a huge reputation but has been held back by Nuno. Big chance tonight.
Wolves have been seeing the Barcelona sights before the game today...
Espanyol have bigger fish to fry right now, given they are facing up to relegation from La Liga. But they need to claw back some pride after a terrible evening last week.
The first leg has made tonight rather weird... Wolves should be through already, but they cannot coast through this game. It is a real opportunity for players like Daniel Podence, who joins Adama Traore in attack.
Wolves are resting a number of players having won 4-0 at Molineux a week ago. Hat-trick hero Diogo Jota and other goalscorer Ruben Neves are out in five changes.
Here's how Espanyol will line up tonight.
Hello and welcome to Eurosport's LIVE coverage of the second leg of the Europa League first knockout round tie between Espanyol and Wolves. Kick off is in an hour.