Sevilla FC
    Finished
    0
    0
    -
    0
    1
    20:00
    27/02/20
    Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuan
    CFR 1907 Cluj
      Europa League • Last 32
      Knockout stages
      • 2nd Half
      • Sevilla FC
      • CFR 1907 Cluj
      • Ocampos
        90'
      • Bordeianu
        90'
      • Nolito
        88'
      • Boli
        85'
      • OmraniGolofca
        84'
      • DjokovicRondon
        78'
      • NavasEn-Nesyri
        75'
      • Bordeianu
        74'
      • Djokovic
        73'
      • SusoNolito
        67'
      • Deac
        59'
      • JordánBanega
        57'
      • 1st Half
      • Sevilla FC
      • CFR 1907 Cluj
      • Navas
        44'
      • BurcaBoli
        27'
      Sevilla FC - CFR 1907 Cluj
      Europa League - 27 February 2020

      Europa League – Follow the Football match between Sevilla FC and CFR 1907 Cluj live with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 27 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
      Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Julen Lopetegui or Dan Petrescu? Find out by following our live matchcast.

      Have your say by voting on who will win between Sevilla FC and CFR 1907 Cluj? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
      Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Sevilla FC vs CFR 1907 Cluj. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

          
