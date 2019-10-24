LIVE

Sevilla FC - F91 Dudelange

Europa League - 24 October 2019

Europa League – Follow the Football match between Sevilla FC and F91 Dudelange live with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 24 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.





Have your say by voting on who will win between Sevilla FC and F91 Dudelange? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Sevilla FC vs F91 Dudelange. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

