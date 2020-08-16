LIVE
Sevilla FC - Manchester United
Europa League - 16 August 2020
Europa League – Follow the Football match between Sevilla FC and Manchester United live with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 16 August 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Julen Lopetegui or Ole Gunnar Solskjær? Find out by following our live matchcast.
Have your say by voting on who will win between Sevilla FC and Manchester United? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Sevilla FC vs Manchester United. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.
TEAM NEWS - Sevilla XI: Bounou, Navas, Kounde,Carlos, Reguilon, Fernando, Jordan, Banega, Ocampos, Suso, En-Nesyri.. subs: Vaclik, Diaz, Gomez, Munir, Gudelj, Escudero, De Jong, Oliver, Vazquez, Lara, Genaro, Perez. /// Man Utd XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Williams, Fred, Pogba, Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford, Martial.. subs: Grant, Romero, Bailly, Fosu-Mensah, Mengi, Pereira, James, Lingard, Mata, Matic, McTominay, Ighalo.
Hello and welcome to Eurosport's LIVE text commentary of the Europa League last four clash between Manchester United and Sevilla. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have twice tasted defeat in a semi-final this season; the Norwegian will be desperate to break the curse and seal a place in Friday's final. To do that, they must beat a Sevilla side unbeaten in 19 games. Team news will follow, kick-off is just an hour away.