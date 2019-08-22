LIVE

Slovan Bratislava - PAOK

Europa League - 22 August 2019

Europa League – Follow the Football match between Slovan Bratislava and PAOK live with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 22 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Ján Kozák or Abel? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Slovan Bratislava and PAOK? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Slovan Bratislava vs PAOK. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

