LIVE

Stade Rennais - Celtic

Europa League - 19 September 2019

Europa League – Follow the Football match between Stade Rennais and Celtic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:55 on 19 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Julien Stéphan or Neil Lennon? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Stade Rennais and Celtic? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Stade Rennais vs Celtic. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

