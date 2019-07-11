LIVE

Stjarnan - FCI Levadia Tallinn

Europa League - 11 July 2019

Europa League – Follow the Football match between Stjarnan and FCI Levadia Tallinn live with Eurosport. The match starts at 21:00 on 11 July 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Rúnar Páll Sigmundsson or Aleksandar Rogic? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Stjarnan and FCI Levadia Tallinn? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Stjarnan vs FCI Levadia Tallinn. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

