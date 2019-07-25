LIVE

Valur - Ludogorets

Europa League - 25 July 2019

Europa League – Follow the Football match between Valur and Ludogorets live with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 25 July 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Ólafur Jóhannesson or Stoycho Stoev? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Valur and Ludogorets? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Valur vs Ludogorets. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

