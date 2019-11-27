United are in Kazakhstan to face Astana, and Solskjaer has named just four senior players in his travelling squad - Lee Grant, Axel Tuanzebe, Luke Shaw and Jesse Lingard.

"If our young players are going to learn to play in these European games, I think this is a great start for them," he said.

"It's the right challenge for these boys now and I think it's going to be a good game of football.

"It's hard with the young kids to give them enough games against men, professional games.

"We've got the EFL Trophy and for me this is a great chance for me to see them all together."

Academy products Di'Shon Bernard, Ethan Laird and Dylan Levitt are all in line to start from the off, Solskjaer confirmed, while defender Max Taylor could make his debut after recovering from testicular cancer.

The academy stars in line for debuts

Di'Shon Bernard

The 19-year-old centre-back, formerly of Chelsea, has featured regularly for United’s U23 side this season. He finished the last campaign with four goals in 21 appearances for the U18s.

Ethan Laird

The 18-year-old full-back has risen through the ranks at United, and this season he has provided two assists in six Premier League 2 games. He also travelled with the senior squad to Partizan Belgrade last month.

Dylan Levitt

The 19-year-old central midfielder was called up to Wales’ senior squad in August before making his international U21 debut last month. He has scored three goals and recorded four assists for United’s U23s already this season.

Max Taylor

The inspirational 19-year-old defender was diagnosed with testicular cancer in October 2018 before a CT scan later revealed it had spread to his abdomen, the lymph nodes in his abdomen and his lungs.

He has said he will not cancer define him as he gears up for his United debut.

"Yeah, it's a part of me and I'm not going to hide from it," he said. "But that's what it is: it's a part of me, it doesn't define me. The cancer is something that has happened, but it's not going to be what people remember me for.

"I don't just want to be a footballer; I want to be someone who people look up to in terms of raising money and helping others."