Manchester United taken to extra-time by FC Copenhagen

Manchester United and FC Copenhagen have gone to extra-time in their Europa League quarter-final.

With only one leg the game has to be settled this evening and United couldn't find a way through their Danish opponents in 90 minutes.

They had plenty of chances, and hit the woodwork, whilst Copenhagen couldn't manage a single shot on target despite looking dangerous on the break.

Transfers Transfer news LIVE - Manchester United deadline to sign Jadon Sancho today, Kai Havertz latest 4 HOURS AGO

Mason Greenwood thought he had given United the lead but it was ruled out for offside.

FOLLOW EXTRA-TIME LIVE!

Play Icon

Football Paul Pogba is making up for lost time - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 13 HOURS AGO