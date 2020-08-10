Manchester United taken to extra-time by FC Copenhagen

Paul Pogba during Manchester United vs FC Copenhagen
Image credit: Getty Images
Manchester United and FC Copenhagen have gone to extra-time in their Europa League quarter-final.
With only one leg the game has to be settled this evening and United couldn't find a way through their Danish opponents in 90 minutes.
They had plenty of chances, and hit the woodwork, whilst Copenhagen couldn't manage a single shot on target despite looking dangerous on the break.
Mason Greenwood thought he had given United the lead but it was ruled out for offside.
