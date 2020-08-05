Anthony Martial strikes late as Man Utd ease through to quarter-finals

Anthony Martial of Manchester United celebrates scoring their second goal during the UEFA Europa League round of 16 second leg match between Manchester United and LASK at Old Trafford on August 05, 2020 in Manchester, England.

Europa League, last-16, second leg, Old Trafford - Manchester United 1 (Lingard 57) LASK 1 (Wiesinger 55')

Manchester United eased through to the last eight of the Europa League, Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial trumping Philipp Weisinger’s brilliant opener and making for a 7-1 aggregate score. United now play FC Copenhagen, over one leg, for a spot in the semi-finals.

The first half was every bit as miserable as might have been expected given the score, teams and conditions, though both sides ought to have scored in the first half. For LASK, Andres Andrade headed against the bar, while for United, Harry Maguire twice headed over the bar.

Transfers Borussia Dortmund director Michael Zorc expecting Jadon Sancho to stay amid Manchester United links 3 HOURS AGO

United played much quicker and much better in the second half. but went behind on 55 minutes when Weisinger curved home a beauty. However it was not long before United drew level, Lingard just about slotting home after dithering, with the aid of a slight deflection.

Both sides made chances to win in what remained of the tie, but neither could quite find enough quality until Martial came off the bench and found a winner. United will fancy their chances when the serious business gets going next week.

More to follow

Football Paul Parker: Solskjaer has sorted Man Utd out, but he needs another centre-half and a striker 6 HOURS AGO