A lovely goal from the 17-year-old Mason Greenwood, making just his second start for United, was enough to give his team the points. They top Group L, following the 2-2 draw between Partizan and AZ.

United started well with Angel Gomes to the fore; a lovely combination between him and Marcus Rashford set up Fred for a shot from distance, which he murdered against the bar. Rashford also missed two good chances himself, and United lost impetus in the run-up to half-time.

When they came out for the second half, Greenwood, who’d looked good on the few occasions he’d got on the ball, had been moved from wide right to centre-forward. But United struggled to create chances until Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata came on with 68 minutes gone.

Shortly afterwards, United were ahead, Greenwood rinsing Dorin Rotariu to slip home an expert’s finish. United came close to scoring again, most notably when Lingard hit the post, but Greenwood announcing himself in that manner left them delighted with their evening’s work.

TALKING POINT

What do United do with Greenwood? There is no one who's seen him doesn't think Greenwood is brilliant, and he is almost definitely ready for the first team. He's calm, clever, skilful and tricky; he might have to start on the right-wing, where there's a vacancy, but he will quickly be his team's centre-forward.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Mason Greenwood (Manchester United) Nenad Eric played well in Astana's goal, but when the winner was scored in glorious fashion by a 17-year-old, what can you do?

PLAYER RATINGS

Manchester United: Romero 6, Dalot 6, Jones 6, Tuanzebe 7, Rojo 7, Matic 5, Fred 6, Gomes 7, Greenwood 8, Rashford 6, Chong 5. Subs: Lingard 7, Mata 6, Young 6.

Astana: Eric 8, Rukavina 6, Tomasevic 7, Postnikov 7, Shomko 6, Tomasov 6 Maevski 5, Simunovic 6, Sigurjonsson 5, Murtazayev 5, Rotariu 7. Subs: Janga 6, Logvinenko 6, Mubele 6.

KEY STATS

Man United have won back to back games for the first time since March.

Mason Greenwood is the first player born this century to score for Manchester United.

KEY MOMENTS

4’ - Lovely from United, a one-touch one-two across the face of the box between Gomes and Rashford allows the latter to tee up Fred, who unleashes a rasper from 25 yards that clatters the top of the bar! That was very good.



12’ - Is that a save or a miss! Gomes sticks a decent corner into the middle and Tuanzebe reaches for it, diverting the ball into Rashford's path! Ye've gottae score! But he drives low into Erik's legs! In fairness, it came at him fast, but he shouldn't be missing from there, there being four yards out.



17’ - Lovely from united again, Dalot into Rashford who, on the edge of the box, right-hand side, flicks beautifully into Greenwood's path. he takes a touch to get it out of his feet, then pings one towards the far post that doesn't quite curl when it needs to. Lovely connection, though.



61’ - Here come Astsana! Tomasov runs at Rojo, nips inside to make an angle, and caresses a lovely cross to the far post where, with Dalot dreaming, Rotario arrives ... but not quite early enough to score, stretching to poke wide.



73’ - GOAL! INTRODUCING MASON GREENWOOD! Manchester United 1-0 Astana (Greenwood) United move it from right to left, Greenwood pulling over, swaying left, then, when Rotariu is unbalanced, dipping outside him and sliding an expert's finish under Eirk. He knows something, and he's 17!



80’ - Dalot chucks a lollipop at Tomasov and dashes outside him but his cross beats Lingard. Lingard, though retrieves the ball and punishes a drive towards the near post ... Erik shoves it against the post, and Dalot can't control his follow-up with the goal gaping.

