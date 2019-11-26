The 19-year-old defender has been named in the United squad for the Red Devils' Europa League group game against Astana in Kazakhstan on Thursday.

The club has already qualified for the group stages and remain unbeaten after four matches.

Taylor returned to training in September after getting the all clear from medical staff.

A youthful squad travelling to Kazakhstan includes James Garner, Mason Greenwood (both 18) and Dylan Levitt (19).