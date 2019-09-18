Mustafi reintegrated into Arsenal squad for Europa League trip to Frankfurt

The German has been frozen out under Unai Emery thus far in 2019/20, having angered fans with a poor run of form last term which prevented the Gunners from finishing in the Premier League.

He was booed during Arsenal's pre-season fixtures as the club tried to sell him but they were unable to find a buyer and Mustafi stayed on.

Arsenal have now confirmed that he will be part of the travelling party to Frankfurt as he looks to reintegrate into the squad.

Elsewhere, there are returns for English youngsters Rob Holding, who has been out since December with an anterior cruciate ligament injury, and Emile Smith Rowe, who has been limited to reserve team appearances this term after suffering a groin problem.