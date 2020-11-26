Napoli players all wore shirts with ‘Diego Maradona No 10’ on the back before their Europa League match against Rijeka on Thursday.

Maradona, who died on Wednesday after suffering a heart attack, led Napoli to their first and only league titles in 1987 and 1990.

Football 'Retire No.10 for all clubs in tribute to Maradona' - Villas-Boas 11 HOURS AGO

Fans in Naples have been mourning his death, taking to the streets and paying their respects at the San Paolo stadium, which is set to be renamed after Maradona.

A minute's silence was held to remember Diego Maradona Image credit: Getty Images

The Napoli players honoured Maradona by walking out with shirts with his name and number, which they took off before the start of the game.

There was also a minute’s silence and an image of Maradona was displayed on the big screen at the stadium.

Boca Juniors' tribute video for Diego Maradona

Football 'I will miss Diego' - Klopp mourns Maradona's passing 11 HOURS AGO