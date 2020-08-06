Sergio Reguilon solo goal helps Sevilla into Europa League quarter-finals

Europa League last 16, MSV Arena - Sevilla 2 (Reguilon 22, En-Nesyri 44) Roma 0

Sergio Reguilon scored a fine individual goal as Sevilla reached the Europa League quarter-finals with a 2-0 win over Roma.

Reguilon, who has been linked with a move to Chelsea, galloped through the Italians’ defence to notch the opener midway through the first period.

Youssef En-Nesyri added a second shortly before half-time with Roma unable to mount a comeback after the restart. Their misery was compounded in injury time Gianluca Mancini was sent off.

Sevilla have won the competition a record five times, lifting the trophy in three successive seasons between 2014 and 2016.

More to follow.

