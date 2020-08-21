Sevilla stun Inter to win Europa League in five-goal thriller

Diego Carlos of Sevilla FC (R) and team mates celebrate their team's third goal, an own goal scored by Romelu Lukaku of Inter Milan (not pictured) during the UEFA Europa League Final between Seville and FC Internazionale at RheinEnergieStadion on August 2

Europa League final, RheinEnergieStadion - Sevilla 3 (De Jong 12', 33', Carlos 74') Inter 2 (Lukaku 5' pen., Godin 35')

Sevilla won the Europa League for a record sixth time, with Luuk de Jong scoring twice in a 3-2 win in the final over Inter.

Liga Lionel Messi drops Barcelona bombshell, and why he's going to PSG - The Warm-Up 15 HOURS AGO

This exhilarating match saw the pendulum swing back and forth, with Romelu Lukaku giving Inter the lead after just five minutes. Diego Carlos conceded his third penalty kick in his third match, felling Lukaku to give the Belgian the chance to convert from the spot.

Luuk de Jong of Sevilla FC celebrates with team mate Jules Kounde after scoring his team's second goal during the UEFA Europa League Final between Seville and FC Internazionale at RheinEnergieStadion on August 21, 2020 in Cologne, Germany Image credit: Getty Images

Sevilla levelled soon after as de Jong added to his semi final winner against Manchester United with another headed goal, this time guiding home a Jesus Navas cross. And the Dutch striker scored another just after the half-hour mark to put the Spaniards head.

Inter hit back before the break, with Diego Godin beating Bono with a header from a Marcelo Brozovic freekick, but it was Sevilla who struck the decisive blow in the second half, with a Carlos overhead kick diverted into the net by the outstretched leg of the unfortunate Lukaku.

Play Icon WATCH Juventus target new strike partner for Cristiano Ronaldo – Euro Papers 00:01:21

TALKING POINT - Sevilla’s love affair with the Europa League continues

There is not a club in world football more synonymous with a single competition than Sevilla with the Europa League. The Andalusian club have made the competition their own, winning it six times in the last 15 years. There’s just something about the Europa League that gets Sevilla going, with Julen Lopetegui’s side doing things the hard way with wins over Roma, Wolves, Manchester United and Inter on their way to this triumph.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Jesus Navas (Sevilla)

There were a number of standout performers for Sevilla, with Ever Banega and de Jong both shining, but Navas was the best player on the pitch. The former Manchester City winger provided the Spaniards with an outlet down the right wing all night long, with his crossing into the box causing Inter from start to finish. Navas’ performance was a big reason why Sevilla won this match.

PLAYER RATINGS

Sevilla - Bono 8, Navas 9, Kounde 8, Carlos 7, Reguilon 7, Fernando 6, Jordan 6, Banega 8, Ocampos 6, Suso 7, De Jong 8. Subs - Munir 5, Gudelj 5, Vazquez 5, En-Nesyri 4.

Inter - Handanovic 5, Godin 6, De Vrij 6, Bastoni 5, D'Ambrosio 6, Barella 7, Brozovic 6, Gagliardini 5, Young 5, Lukaku 6, Martinez 4. Subs - Candreva 5, Moses 5, Sanchez 6, Eriksen 4.

KEY MOMENTS

3’ PENALTY KICK TO INTER! Lukaku drives into the Sevilla box for the first time and Carlos brings him down. The referee points to the spot kick and there can be no doubt about that!

5’ GOAL! Sevilla 0-1 Inter: Lukaku has put Inter ahead from the spot! The Belgian striker composed himself and found the back of the net with a low strike! Lukaku has scored 34 times in his debut season for Inter! Carlos gave him the chance to score from 12 yards out.

12’ GOAL! Sevilla 1-1 Inter: Sevilla are back on level terms! Great response to going behind from the Spaniards! Navas swung the ball into the box, de Jong got ahead of Godin and powered a header into the back of the net at the near post! What a brilliant start to this game! 1-1!

33’ GOAL! Sevilla 2-1 Inter: Sevilla have taken the lead and it's de Jong AGAIN! The Dutchman has struggled for form all season long, but he has scored three times in the Europa League semi finals and final! De Jong looped a header over Handanovic after being found by Banega from the freekick!

35’ GOAL! Sevilla 2-2 Inter: Incredible! We are level again and what a game this is turning into! Godin gets on the end of the freekick delivery from Brozovic and powers home the header! There was nothing Bono could have done about that to keep the ball out of the back of the net!

65’ BIG chance for Lukaku! The Belgian forward was inside his own half when the ball was played over the top, he was clean through on goal, but Bono makes the save to deny the Inter forward!

74’ GOAL! Sevilla 3-2 Inter: It's a third goal for Sevilla and what a goal it is! A cross spun high into the Cologne air with Carlos swivelling his body to direct a spectacular overhead kick on target. The touch from Lukaku may have taken it into the back of the net, but the Spaniards are ahead!

82’ Cleared off the line! It was very nearly a scrappy goal for Inter, but a goal nonetheless! Sanchez slide-tackled the ball towards goal, but Kounde was on hand to make the clearance off the goal line!

KEY STATS

Sevilla have won the UEFA Cup/Europa League six times, more than any other team in the history of the competition.

Inter lost in a major UEFA European final for the first time since the 1997 UEFA Cup, when they lost on penalties to FC Schalke 04 after a 1-1 draw on aggregate over two legs.

Romelu Lukaku scored 34 goals in all competitions for Inter in 2019/20, the most by an Inter player in their debut season since Ronaldo scored 34 in 1997/98.

Liga Barcelona were a shambles yesterday, Barcelona will be a shambles tomorrow - The Warm-Up 18/08/2020 AT 03:06