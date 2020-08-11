Shakhtar Donetsk crush Basel to reach Europa League semis

Manor Solomon of Shakhtar Donetsk celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the UEFA Europa League round of 16 second leg match between Shakhtar Donetsk and VfL Wolfsburg at Metalist Stadium on August 5, 2020 in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Veltins-Arena, Europa League - Shakhtar 4 (Moraes 2' Taison 22' Alan Patrick 75' pen. Dodo 88) Basel 1 (Van Wolfswinkel 90+2')

Shakhtar Donetsk romped into the semi-final of the Europa League and a meeting with Inter Milan after a 4-0 victory over Basel in Gelsenkirchen.

Europa League Shakhtar Donetsk, Copenhagen reach Europa League last eight 05/08/2020 AT 19:20

There was under two minutes on the clock when Junior Moraes beat Djordje Nikolic to Marlos’ low corner and headed his side into the lead.

The advantage was doubled midway through the half when Junior Moraes's low cross found its way to Marlos at the far post where he calmly passed inside to Taison, whose deflected effort left Nikolic with no chance.

The Ukrainian side had 11 efforts before the half ended, and Marcos Antonio came closest to netting a third when his 25-yard effort curled, dipped and hit the bar.

After Taison was brought down, Alan Patrick calmly side-footed into the roof of the net from the penalty spot and then Dodo raced forward from right back to slot home a fourth with two minutes remaining.

Basel finally got on the scoresheet when Ricky van Wolfswinkel netted a consolation from close range two minutes into injury time.

Talking point - Shakhtar should not be underestimated

Their team is built around veterans who you will not see moving to one of the top leagues, but semi-final opponents Inter would be very foolish to take Shakhtar Donetsk lightly.

Showing the advantage of players who have the rare luxury of playing with each other for numerous seasons, their link play is sensational, especially on the break, where Brazilian-born stars Junior Moraes, Marlos and Taison despite being the wrong side of 30 can cause any defence problems.

Not being able to play at home since problems in the Donetsk region began in 2014, this team possesses a steely determination and will revel in the opportunity to hoist this trophy they previously held in 2009 – under its old guise of the Uefa Cup.

Marlos - Shakhtar Donetsk Image credit: Getty Images

Man of the match - Marlos (Shakhtar)

His compatriot and fellow naturalized Brazilian Junior Moraes received the plaudits with his brace in the last round and though the spearhead netted once more, it was Marlos who was most impressive in this quarter-final.

Whenever his side got the ball on the break, the ball would be drawn to him as they entered Basel’s half and he would drive at the Swiss club’s defence before either shooting or setting up a team-mate with his most educated of left foots.

He only looked his age just prior to his substitution with 18 minutes remaining, but by then his job was done - exceedingly well.

Player ratings:

Shakhtar: Pyatov 5, Dodo 7, Krivtsov 6, Bondar 6, Matviyenko 6, Marcos Antonio 8, Stepanenko 7, Marlos 9*, Alan Patrick 7, Taison 8, Junior Moraes 8.

Subs: Solomon 6, Kovalenko 6, Barberen 6, Fernando 6, Tete 7.

Basel: Nikolic 6, Widmer 7, Alderete 6, van der Werff 5, Petretta 6, Xhaka 6, Campo 5, Frei 5, Stocker 5, Cabral 5, Pululu 7.

Subs: Marchand 5, Ademi 6, van Wolfswinkel 7, Ramires 6.

Match highlights

2’ GOAL! With a minute and half on the clock Junior Moraes stoops to gets his head to Marlos' low corner. Amazing stuff.

22’ GOAL! Taison has Shakhtar's second. Junior Moraes raced down the left-hand side and his cross finds its way to Marlos at the far post who then squared inside to Taison whose deflected effort flew into the roof of the Basel net.

40’ OFF THE BAR! Marcos Antonio hits an unstoppable curling and dipping effort that has Nikolic beaten but comes back off the crossbar.

74’ PENALTY! As Basel were getting organised, Taison raced into the box and was brought down by Marchand.

75’ GOAL! Alan Patrick stuttered in his run up before slotting the ball high past Nikolic's left hand.

88’ GOAL! Basel have given up defending, a lovely run and carry Tete before a clever pass across his body for Dodo and he slammed the ball inside the far post.

90+2’ GOAL! Basel are on the scoresheet. Ricky van Wolfswinkel netted from close range. A feel-good story for the Swiss side at least after his long battle to get back on the park.

Key stats:

11 - the number of shots on goal Shakhtar had by half-time.

9 - the number of Brazilian-born players who represented Shakhtar tonight.

Play Icon WATCH Have Real Madrid found the heir to Sergio Ramos’ throne? – Euro Papers 00:01:56

Champions League Manchester City top group despite Shakhtar draw 26/11/2019 AT 21:58