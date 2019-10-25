United forwards 'non-existent' in Partizan Belgrade win, says Solskjaer

Anthony Martial scored the only goal of the game from the penalty spot just before half-time to earn his side a first away win in seven months.

However, Solskjaer says his forwards could have put in a bigger shift up front to help his side win more comfortably.

"Second half I thought we dug in really well in the box, defended really well in the box. They played well in the second half and made us defend too deep," he told MUTV.

"I’m not happy with the defending at the front. I think that’s been one of our strengths this season but I thought that was non-existent in the second half.

"That needs sorting out because we don’t want to be a team who is just defending in the box."

United need one more Europa League win to seal qualification for the last 32 and Solskjaer is determined to do just that.

"We’re going to host them and go all out to get that win and the last two games we know we’re through then," Solskjaer added.

"It’s a great position to be in so far and we haven’t conceded a goal so defensively we have done really well but we know we need to score more goals."