Late Lucas Ocampos header ends Wolves' run after Raul Jimenez misses penalty

Sevilla's Argentinian midfielder Lucas Ocampos (C) celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA Europa League quarter-final football match Wolverhampton Wanderers v Sevilla at the MSV Arena on August 11, 2020 in Duisburg, western Germany.

Europa League quarter-final, Schauinsland-Reisen-Arena - Wolverhampton Wanderers 0 Sevilla 1 (Ocampos 88')

Sevilla set up a semi-final clash with Manchester United in the Europa League courtesy of a late Lucas Ocampos goal, as Wolves were made to rue a saved Raul Jimenez penalty.

Wolves were making their first appearance in a European quarter-final since 1972, but they started the game as underdogs against five-time competition winners Sevilla.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side were afforded a glorious opportunity to take an unlikely lead in the 12th-minute when Adama Traore won a penalty after another explosive run from midfield, but Jimenez's tame and indecisive spot-kick was saved by Yassine Bounou. However, there is an argument that Sevilla's goalkeeper had moved off his line before the kick was taken, while at least one defender appeared to enter the box before Jimenez had kicked the ball.

A tactical tweak from Sevilla - who were unbeaten in a club-record 18 games - swung the tie in their favour and they went on to control almost total possession. The Spanish side failed to create a clear-cut opportunity until midway through the second-half, however, with the unmarked Jules Kounde heading over from Suso's cross.

Sevilla broke Wolves' hearts right at the death though when, with 88 minutes on the clock, the superb Ever Banega picked out Ocampos with an excellent cross and he finished with a smart glancing header to set up a semi-final with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side in the last four, ending the Molineux club's dream of European glory in the process.

TALKING POINT - Wolves' journey ends in cruel fashion

Wolves began their campaign on July 25, 2019, with a two-legged victory over Crusaders of Northern Ireland and a whole 383 days later their dream of reaching a first European final in 48 years has ended in a cruel fashion. Nuno Espirito Santo can be proud of his players, but ultimately they didn't have enough at either end of the pitch. Regardless of the controversy, Jimenez fluffed his lines from the spot-kick and defensively they switched off to concede. After an extraordinarily long season in which they played 59 games, exhaustion appeared to get the better of them.

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Portuguese head coach Nuno Espirito Santo follows the action from the sidelines during the UEFA Europa League quarter-final football match Wolverhampton Wanderers v Sevilla at the MSV Arena on August 11, 2020 in Duisburg, western

Manchester United will pose a much greater threat to Sevilla, who are intent on winning the competition a record sixth time, and Solskjaer's men will have revenge on their minds having been knocked out of the Champions League by the Liga side two years ago.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Ever Banega (Sevilla)

The 32-year-old South American was a class above all night, dictating the tempo of the game and registering a match-winning assist with a great cross.

Ever Banega

PLAYER RATINGS

Wolves: Patricio 6, Boly 7, Coady 7, Saiss 6, Doherty 7, Neves 6, Dendoncker 6, Moutinho 6, Vinagre 6, Traore 6, Jimenez 5.. subs: Neto 5, Jota N/A.

Sevilla: Bounou 7, Jesús Navas 7, Koundé 7, Diego Carlos 6, Reguilón 7, Fernando 7, Jordán 7, Banega 9, Ocampos 8, Suso 8, En-Nesyri 7.. subs: de Jong N/A, Vazquez N/A

KEY MOMENTS

11' - Penalty to Wolves! Traore is brought down by Diego Carlos after yet another lung-busting, devastating run from inside his own half. Wow, what a player and what a chance for Wolves now...

12' - The penalty is saved! Oh my, Jimenez has made a right mess of this. It's a tame effort at a decent height for Bono, who makes a straight forward save for Bono. The loose ball fell to Moutinho who fluffed his lines from 12 yards out as he skied it.

66' - Free header! Suso twists and turns before standing up a delicious cross into the heart of the Wolves defence. Kounde is free but can only head over the bar. What a chance for Sevilla.

88' - GOAL! Wolves 0-1 Sevilla (Ocampos): Heartbreak for Wolves. They switch off as Sevilla take a short corner, Banega delivers the cross and Ocampos scores with a clever glancing header.

KEY STATS

Lucas Ocampos scored his 17th goal of the season in all competitions, with 2019-20 now his outright best scoring season in Europe.

Raul Jimenez has missed a penalty for Wolves for the first time, having scored each of the previous eight spot-kicks he had taken for the side.

