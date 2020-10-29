Jamie Vardy was on the scoresheet once again as Leicester continued their 100 per cent record in Group G with victory over AEK Athens.

The 33-year-old scored from the spot in the 18th-minute - his second goal in four days having netted the winner against Arsenal on Sunday - after he was upended by goalkeeper Panagiotis Tsintotas.

Hamza Choudhury marked his first European start with a goal six minutes before half time to set Leicester well on their way to a third victory in a week after a ruthless 45 minute display.

The hosts made two changes at the break, with striker Muamer Tankovic making an instant impact as he halved the deficit with a smart finish with his first touches, and a minute later the substitute squandered a gilt-edged opportunity.

Cengiz Under struck the post with a fine curling effort as he was denied a goal on his first start in Leicester colours.

But in the end it mattered little as the Foxes held on to claim their second victory from two Group G games.

Leicester are back in action on Monday night when they travel to Leeds in the Premier League.

More details to follow

