Ajax will have to do without record signing Sebastien Haller in the Europa League knockout rounds after failing to register the Ivory Coast international, Dutch television reported on Thursday.

NOS said the club had made an administrative error and left the 26-year-old French-born striker off the additions to their squad for the rest of the competition.

The club and UEFA did not immediately respond to queries about Haller’s omission.

Haller, who signed from West Ham United for €22.5m last month, is therefore ineligible for the remainder of this season’s Europa League, starting with Ajax’s last-32 clash against French frontrunners Lille later this month.

Registration is done by the clubs themselves who enter the changes into a computerised system at UEFA, have it checked by their home association to confirm all players are eligible, and then the club confirms the final list with European football’s governing body.

Ajax were expected to make a statement later on Thursday.

