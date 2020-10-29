Gareth Bale made his first start since returning to Tottenham but he could do nothing as Spurs slipped to a shock 1-0 Europa League defeat to Royal Antwerp.

The home side burst into the lead in the 29th minute as Lior Refaelov hammered home to punish a poor mistake from Ben Davies.

Football Wenger: My autobiography has nothing to do with Mourinho 5 HOURS AGO

But Bale and co offered very little as an attacking force, with Jose Mourinho making FOUR changes at half time, before replacing Bale with Harry Kane 13 minutes into the second half.

Gareth Bale of Tottenham Hotspur during the UEFA Europa League match between Royal Antwerp v Tottenham Hotspur at the Bosuil Stadium Image credit: Getty Images

Even with all those changes Spurs finished the match without having created a real opening of note, slipping to their first defeat since the opening day in limp style, blowing their Europa League group surprisingly wide open in the process.

More to follow...

Europa League 'His behaviour is incredible' - Mourinho says Bale is ready to 'fly' 9 HOURS AGO