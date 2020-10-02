Irish side Dundalk are in dreamland after being drawn with Arsenal in the Europa League group stages, while Celtic face the prospect of AC Milan in their group.

The Gunners were drawn in Group B for this season's Europa League, which gets underway on October 22, along with Dundalk, Rapid Vienna and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's former side Molde in Norway.

Tottenham were handed a favourable draw, with Bulgarian side Ludogorets, LASK from Austria and Royal Antwerp in their group.

In Europe for only the fifth time in their history, Leicester take on Portuguese side Braga, AEK Athens and face a trip to Ukraine to take on Zorya Luhansk.

Celtic have arguably the toughest draw of the British teams. as well as European giants Milan, Celtic will take on Sparta Prague and Lille, while Rangers will face Benfica, Standard Liege and Lech Poznan.

Draw in full

  • Group A: Roma, Young Boys, CFR Cluj, CSKA Sofia
  • Group B: Arsenal, Rapid Vienna, Molde FK, Dundalk
  • Group C: Bayer Leverkusen, Slavia Prague, Hapoel Beer-Sheva, Nice
  • Group D: Benfica, Standard Liege, Rangers, Lech Poznan
  • Group E: PSV Eindhoven, PAOK, Granada, AC Omonoia
  • Group F: Napoli, Real Sociedad, AZ Alkmaar, HNK Rijeka
  • Group G: SC Braga, Leicester, AEK Athens, Zorya Luhansk
  • Group H: Celtic, Sparta Prague, AC Milan, Lille
  • Group I: Villarreal, Qarabag, Maccabi Tel-Aviv, Sivasspor
  • Group J: Tottenham, Ludogorets, LASK, Royal Antwerp
  • Group K: CSKA Moscow, Dinamo Zagreb, Feyenoord, Wolfsberger AC
  • Group L: Gent, Red Star, Hoffenheim, Slovan Liberec

KEY DATES

Group stage

  • Matchday 1: 22 October
  • Matchday 2: 29 October
  • Matchday 3: 05 November
  • Matchday 4: 26 November
  • Matchday 5: 03 December
  • Matchday 6: 10 December

Round of 32

  • Draw: 14 December
  • First legs: 18 February
  • Second legs: 25 February

Round of 16

  • Draw: 26 February
  • First legs: 11 March
  • Second legs: 18 March

Quarter-finals

  • Draw: 19 March
  • First legs: 8 April
  • Second legs: 15 April

Semi-finals

  • Draw: 19 March
  • First legs: 29 April
  • Second legs: 6 May

Final

  • ﻿Gdańsk Stadium, Poland: 26 May
