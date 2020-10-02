Irish side Dundalk are in dreamland after being drawn with Arsenal in the Europa League group stages, while Celtic face the prospect of AC Milan in their group.

The Gunners were drawn in Group B for this season's Europa League, which gets underway on October 22, along with Dundalk, Rapid Vienna and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's former side Molde in Norway.

Tottenham were handed a favourable draw, with Bulgarian side Ludogorets, LASK from Austria and Royal Antwerp in their group.

In Europe for only the fifth time in their history, Leicester take on Portuguese side Braga, AEK Athens and face a trip to Ukraine to take on Zorya Luhansk.

Celtic have arguably the toughest draw of the British teams. as well as European giants Milan, Celtic will take on Sparta Prague and Lille, while Rangers will face Benfica, Standard Liege and Lech Poznan.

Draw in full

Group A : Roma, Young Boys, CFR Cluj, CSKA Sofia

: Roma, Young Boys, CFR Cluj, CSKA Sofia Group B : Arsenal, Rapid Vienna, Molde FK, Dundalk

: Arsenal, Rapid Vienna, Molde FK, Dundalk Group C : Bayer Leverkusen, Slavia Prague, Hapoel Beer-Sheva, Nice

: Bayer Leverkusen, Slavia Prague, Hapoel Beer-Sheva, Nice Group D : Benfica, Standard Liege, Rangers, Lech Poznan

: Benfica, Standard Liege, Rangers, Lech Poznan Group E : PSV Eindhoven, PAOK, Granada, AC Omonoia

: PSV Eindhoven, PAOK, Granada, AC Omonoia Group F : Napoli, Real Sociedad, AZ Alkmaar, HNK Rijeka

: Napoli, Real Sociedad, AZ Alkmaar, HNK Rijeka Group G : SC Braga, Leicester, AEK Athens, Zorya Luhansk

: SC Braga, Leicester, AEK Athens, Zorya Luhansk Group H : Celtic, Sparta Prague, AC Milan, Lille

: Celtic, Sparta Prague, AC Milan, Lille Group I : Villarreal, Qarabag, Maccabi Tel-Aviv, Sivasspor

: Villarreal, Qarabag, Maccabi Tel-Aviv, Sivasspor Group J : Tottenham, Ludogorets, LASK, Royal Antwerp

: Tottenham, Ludogorets, LASK, Royal Antwerp Group K : CSKA Moscow, Dinamo Zagreb, Feyenoord, Wolfsberger AC

: CSKA Moscow, Dinamo Zagreb, Feyenoord, Wolfsberger AC Group L: Gent, Red Star, Hoffenheim, Slovan Liberec

KEY DATES

Group stage

Matchday 1: 22 October

Matchday 2: 29 October

Matchday 3: 05 November

Matchday 4: 26 November

Matchday 5: 03 December

Matchday 6: 10 December

Round of 32

Draw: 14 December

First legs: 18 February

Second legs: 25 February

Round of 16

Draw: 26 February

First legs: 11 March

Second legs: 18 March

Quarter-finals

Draw: 19 March

First legs: 8 April

Second legs: 15 April

Semi-finals

Draw: 19 March

First legs: 29 April

Second legs: 6 May

Final

﻿Gdańsk Stadium, Poland: 26 May

