Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has called on his Arsenal team-mates to produce more comebacks like the one which saw them defeat Benfica 3-2 on Thursday.

Mikel Arteta's side were staring at another early exit from the Europa League after letting a 1-0 lead, given to them by Aubameyang, turn into a 2-1 deficit after a 1-1 draw in the first leg.

Football Forget Gundogan, Fernandes is the Player of the Year - The Warm-Up 19/02/2021 AT 08:20

Benfica's two away goals had given the Portuguese side a huge advantage but Kieran Tierney levelled the match, before Aubameyang scored an 88th-minute winner to seal progression.

The former Borussia Dortmund star is delighted that his side pulled through, with their record after falling behind this season decidedly shaky.

"Everyone is happy tonight. This is what gives me power every day, take errors from the past and transform to strength," the Gabonese forward

Running a risk? - Should Arsenal have moved to secure Patrick van Aanholt?

"The team showed a lot of character and we deserved the win. It was a hard game. What we showed tonight will be an example for the future."

Benfica's second goal came courtesy of a costly error from Dani Ceballos and the on-loan midfielder took to social media to thank Aubameyang for bailing him out.

Premier League Aubameyang investigated for possible coronavirus breach 16/02/2021 AT 11:28