Arsenal have confirmed the venues for the two legs of their Europa League last 32 clash with Benfica.

The two matches are being held at neutral venues on account of travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The first leg was set to take place in Portugal on February 18, but will now be held at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on the same day.

The return leg, which was to take place at the Emirates on February 25, will be held at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium in Athens, the home of Olympiacos, on the same day.

The changes were necessary as people arriving from Portugal are subject to strict quarantine measures, and no exceptions have been granted for elite sport.

Portugal is on the UK government’s “Red List”, and a blanket travel ban is in place for all those nations.

Had Mikel Arteta's Arsenal gone to Portugal, their entire travelling party would have been subjected to a 15-day quarantine period - which is not feasible given their fixture list.

UEFA has stated that in the event of a draw over two legs, away goals will still count double.

