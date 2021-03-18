Arsenal snuck into the quarter finals of the Europa League despite slipping to 1-0 second-leg defeat at home to Olympiacos on Thursday, with the Gunners progressing 3-2 on aggregate.

Already leading 3-1 from the first leg, Arsenal did not show much urgency in the first half, but skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, back in the side after being dropped for last weekend’s north London derby win, should have scored from a good position.

Youssef El-Arabi caused the Gunners some concern as he scored for the third successive Europa League game against Arsenal in the 51st minute to get the Greek champions back in the tie.

Arsenal should have put the tie to bed but missed several chances before Ousseynou Ba’s needless red card for punching the ball in the referee’s direction ended Olympiacos’ chances and saw Arsenal through.

More to follow.

