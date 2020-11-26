Up to 2,000 fans will be able to attend Arsenal's Europa League clash with Rapid Vienna when England comes out of national lockdown on December 2.

Arsenal's game against the Austrian side on December 3 will be the first top-level football match to take place with fans in England since March.

As London is set to be in Tier 2, which is considered 'High' risk, it also means the same number of fans will be able to go to the north London derby on the December 5/6 weekend.

However, Manchester United's Champions League group stage clash against Paris Saint-Germain at Old Trafford on December 2 will take place without any fans after the city was placed into Tier 3 - classified as 'Very High' risk.

Liverpool v Wolves, also on the weekend of December 5/6, can host up to 2,000 fans in Anfield after the city was put into Tier 2.

Only those in lowest risk regions, Tier 1, will be allowed to have the maximum of 4,000 fans. Currently in England, that is only Cornwall, the Isles of Scilly and the Isle of Wight - none of which contain a team in the top four leagues.

Premier League games on Dec 5/6 weekend:

Aston Villa v Newcastle United - 0 fans

Brighton v Southampton - 2,000 fans

Burnley v Everton - 0 fans

Chelsea v Leeds - 2,000 fans

Liverpool v Wolves - 2,000 fans

Manchester City v Fulham - 0 fans

Sheffield United v Leicester - 0 fans

Tottenham v Arsenal - 2,000 fans

West Brom v Crystal Palace - 0 fans

West Ham v Manchester United - 2,000 fans

