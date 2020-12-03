Arsenal will finish their Europa League group in first place after comfortably beating Rapid Vienna 4-1 on a landmark night at the Emirates Stadium where 2,000 supporters were in attendance.

The Arsenal players gave the fans a round of applause before they kicked off in north London, and those lucky enough to get a ticket were treated to a spectacle as their young stars shone against a tepid Vienna side.

Premier League Arsenal boss Arteta expects little from January transfer window 20 HOURS AGO

Alexandre Lacazette kicked off the goal fest in the 10th minute with a vicious swerving shot that completely disorientated goalkeeper Richard Strebinger and crashed into the net.

Eight minutes later and Pablo Mari, returning for the first time since picking up an ankle injury against Manchester City on June 17, nodded in Reiss Nelson's corner.

Arsenal continued to press and grabbed another just before the break with a wonderful team goal. After some slick passing, Eddie Nketiah - teed up by Nelson - nodded the Gunners into an unassailable lead.

Vienna pulled one back shortly after the break through Japanese striker Koya Katagawa from close-range, but the Austrian side caved in after that.

After Nicolas Pepe and Nketiah missed golden chances, Arsenal restored their three-goal cushion in the 66th minute through substitute Emile Smith Rowe, who tapped in a squared pass from Pepe.

TALKING POINT - Hello fans!

It has been almost nine months since Arsenal supporters were allowed to be in attendance at the Emirates Stadium and the 2,000 in attendance made themselves heard. Singing, chanting... you name it.

It was a particularly lovely moment to see the players give the fans a round of applause before they kicked off and their much-improved performance compared to the weekend, albeit against inferior opposition, is one the supporters would have been very pleased with.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Reiss Nelson (Arsenal)

The 20-year-old made his case to be in the starting XI for the north London derby on Sunday.

He grabbed the assist for Mari and Nketiah's goals and seemingly had a licence to roam in the Arsenal midfield, causing the Vienna defence a plethora of problems.

PLAYER RATINGS

Arsenal: Runarsson (6), Cedric (6), Mustafi (6), Mari (7), Kolasinac (6), Maitland-Niles (6), Nelson (8), Pepe (7), Elneny (6), Nketiah (6), Lacazette (7). Subs: Ceballos (6), Willian (6), Smith Rowe (6), Chambers (6), Balogun (N/A)

Rapid Vienna: Strebinger (7), Sonnleitner (5), Hofmann (5), Greiml (5), Ullmann (4), Ritzmaier (5), Schuster (5), Demir (5), Arase (6), Alar (5), Kitagawa (6). Subs: Barac (5), Schick (5), Kara (5), Knasmullner (5), Sulzbacher (N/A)

Alexandre Lacazette celebrates Image credit: Getty Images

KEY MOMENTS

10' - GOAL! Arsenal 1-0 Rapid Vienna (Lacazette). A brilliant strike from Lacazette! The 2,000 fans celebrate after seeing the Frenchman smash a vicious swerving shot, completely disorientating Strebinger in goal, into the net!

18' - GOAL! Arsenal 2-0 Rapid Vienna (Mari). After six months out, Pablo Mari scores on his return to the starting lineup! The corner swung in by Nelson is glanced in by the Spaniard at the near post into the bottom corner!

43' - GOAL! Arsenal 3-0 Rapid Vienna (Nketiah). Nketiah puts a fan-inspired Arsenal three up before the break! It's a brilliant team goal. Lacazette slips through Pepe who cuts it back for Nelson. He tees up Nketiah whose first shot is well saved by Strebinger before nodding in the rebound! This is looking very comfortable for Arsenal.

48' - GOAL! Arsenal 3-1 Rapid Vienna (Kitagawa). Arase has two shots blocked on the line by Kolasinac before Koya Kitagawa strikes from close-range to pull one back for Vienna! Game on?

66' - GOAL! Arsenal 4-1 Rapid Vienna (Smith Rowe). Substitute Smith Rowe puts Arsenal four up! It's very simple. Pepe is given the ball on the edge of the box. He lays off to Maitland-Niles who squares for Smith Rowe to tap in.

KEY STATS

Football Mourinho hopeful injured Kane will be fit to face Arsenal YESTERDAY AT 13:42