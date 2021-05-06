Arsenal failed to make an all-English Europa League final as they were held to a goalless draw at the Emirates that sees Villarreal go through 2-1 on aggregate.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hit the post in both halves but in truth Arsenal did not create enough to feel too hard done by at missing out on their last chance of Champion's League qualification.

Villarreal were mostly happy to wait for the Gunners to put them under pressure but created a few chances themselves, particularly when Gerard Moreno made space for himself in the box before directing a tame effort saved comfortably by Bernd Leno.

Premier League Arsenal fans have right to protest - Arteta YESTERDAY AT 10:47

Frustratingly for Arsenal they came up against a goalkeeper in Geronimo Rulli who looked vulnerable throughout, almost letting in a howler from another Aubameyang effort, but did not put him under enough sustained pressure.

Talking point – Did Arsenal make the wrong call on Arteta?

The end of Unai Emery’s time at the Emirates was not mourned by Arsenal fans, but there can be little belief now that Mikel Arteta is their own Pep Guardiola, as was hoped when they took the Manchester City assistant 17 months ago.

Over two legs in the semi-final the 2018/2019 Arsenal coach’s tactics were far superior than his successor. Arteta bemoaned the late withdrawal of Granit Xhaka leading to a change of intended set-up but this is unlikely to garner much sympathy amongst supporters.

In a match where Arsenal should have forced Villareal on the back foot throughout, they rarely made their opponents uncomfortable in defence while the Spanish side were too often unshackled in possession.

After Emery finished in fifth place in his only full season, the Gunners were eighth last year and are currently ninth. The FA Cup final win gave Arteta a period of grace but real questions will be asked at the tame way they failed to give themselves full opportunity to win the tie.

Man of the match - Francis Coquelin (Villareal)

Emery was not the only man who had a fine return to the Emirates. In truth, in this strangely subdued game, there was no outstanding player on display but the roles of Coquelin and Daniel Parejo in the centre of the midfield were crucial to Villareal's fortunes.

The midfielder, who spent ten years at the Emirates, hardly wasted a ball ensuring the team moved forward in possession and did not just sit in front of their area. This was especially crucial after the potentially deflating absence of Samuel Chukwueze who was the best player on the pitch before leaving the field on a stretcher with a leg injury.

Coqueli was also a key figure when Arsenal broke forward as shown by his block late on of Hector Bellerin's shot after Pepe pulled the ball back for the full back to shoot from just eight yards out.

Player ratings:

Arsenal: Leno 6; Bellerin 7, Holding 7, Mari 7, Tierney 6; Saka 6, Smith-Rowe 7, Partey 6, Oedegaard 6, Pepe 6; Aubameyang 7.

Subs: Martinelli 6, Willian 6, Lacazette 6, Nketiah 5.

Villarreal: Rulli 5; Gaspar 6, Albiol 7, Pau Torres 7, Pedraza 6; Trigueros 6, Coquelin 7, Parejo 7, Chukwueze 7; Moreno 6, Alcacer 6.

Subs: Pino 7, Bacca 6, Moreno 6, Gomez 6.

Key stat:

Transfers New Sancho asking price still too high for Man Utd, Arteta job safe - Transfer Notebook 04/05/2021 AT 10:00