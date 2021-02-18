Bukayo Saka’s equaliser earned Arsenal a 1-1 draw in the first-leg of their Europa League last-32 clash with Benfica in Rome, with the Gunners missing several chances to snatch victory.

Skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was guilty of missing the best of the openings for Arsenal, the worst of which was an absolute sitter in an otherwise poor first half.

The game sprang into life after the break, however, with Emile Smith Rowe handling in the penalty area to concede a penalty, which the Europa League’s top goalscorer this season – Pizzi – converted to give his side a 55th minute lead.

That advantage lasted less than two minutes as an incisive move was finished off by Saka to level things up, but after Aubameyang again missed another glorious chance, the Gunners settled for a draw to take into the second leg.

More to follow...

