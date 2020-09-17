Celtic are not yet sure of their Europa League opponents after Riga's game with Tre Fiori had to be abandoned.
The game on Thursday was called off when a floodlight smashed during especially windy weather.
Riga have asked UEFA about rearranging the game for Friday, but Tre Fiori had scheduled a return flight for the same day in anticipation of the game being completed as planned.
The match was abandoned with the score goalless at half-time and, after discussions between officials, with concerns about the safety of the stadium.
Celtic are due to play the eventual winners of the tie.
