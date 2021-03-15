Dinamo Zagreb head coach Zoran Mamic has resigned from his position ahead of his side's Europa League last-16 clash with Tottenham after being handed a prison sentence.

Mamic's brother Zdarvko, Dinamo's former executive director who is at large in neighbouring Bosnia, also had his sentence confirmed by Croatia's Supreme Court as did former tax official Milan Pernar.

"The Supreme Court has confirmed the Osijek Municipal Court's verdict sentencing Zdravko Mamic to six and a half years of imprisonment for the embezzlement of 116 million kuna ($18.26 million) from Dinamo football club," said the statement published by the Balkan nation's state television (HRT).

"Zoran Mamic's sentence has been reduced to four years and eight months from four years and 11 months, while Milan Pernar had his sentence reduced to three years and two months from four years and two months."

The three had been charged with tax evasion worth 12.2 million kuna (£1.4 million) and for siphoning off 116 million kuna (£13.1m) from transfers of players from Dinamo.

Mamic announced after the verdict that he will be stepping down from his position with Dinamo.

"Although I do not feel guilty, as I announced earlier, if the verdict is final, I accept it as such and resign from the position of head coach and sports director of GNK Dinamo. I wish the club a lot of luck and sporting success in its further work."

The Croatian champions are at home to Tottenham on Thursday in the return leg of their Europa League round of 16 return leg after the English side won the first leg 2-0 last week.

Additional reporting by Reuters

