Mislav Orsic scored a stunning hat-trick as Dinamo Zagreb sent Tottenham Hotspur crashing out of the Europa League with a 3-0 extra-time win in the Croatian capital.

Orsic and Dinamo were superb throughout, with the 28-year-old’s decisive third goal the pick of his three, brilliantly finished past Hugo Lloris after a stunning solo run.

The result leaves Spurs scrambling to rescue their season, with Jose Mourinho’s side eighth in the Premier League and facing the prospect of a hugely underwhelming first full campaign under the Portuguese manager.

Spurs took a 2-0 lead to Croatia from the first leg, but struggled to hit their straps despite naming a relatively strong side on their visit to the Stadium Maksimir. And it was Dinamo who had the pick of the chances in a lacklustre first half, with Lovro Majer sliding a shot narrowly wide and the same player almost opening up Spurs a minute later, only to be denied by a brilliant defensive intervention from Davinson Sanchez.

And Dinamo continued to look the better side after the break, creating further half-chances before Mislav Orsic opened the scoring on 62 minutes with a stunning strike into the top corner.

The hosts continued to threaten, despite Spurs strengthening off the bench with the additions of Giovani Lo Celso and Tanguy Ndombele. And it was Orsic again who drew the tie level on aggregate with a clinical finish when unmarked in the box.

Spurs pushed hard to try and rescue the game in extra-time, but it was Dinamo who won it just as thoughts were beginning to drift towards a penalty shootout, with Orsic’s stunning third proving the winner.

Dinamo won’t have to wait long to discover their quarter-final opponents, with the draw for the last-eight set to be held at UEFA’s headquarters in Nyon tomorrow lunchtime.

TALKING POINT - Mourinho to blame?

Jose Mourinho looked furious on the touchline throughout the match, but much of the blame for this surely has to lie at his door. Spurs completely failed to take control of the game in the first half, when you’d have thought going all out for an early away goal would have been the safest way to settle the tie – particularly given the shaky nature of Tottenham’s defence.

It’s the same old story for Spurs this season: Mourinho setting up in the way he used to have success, but with a team that is horribly suited to that approach.

It’s not all down to the manager, of course, the players have to take some of the responsibility for a lacklustre performance. But the idea that this is nothing to do with Mourinho is something that just doesn’t wash.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Mislav Orsic (Dinamo Zagreb)

The Dinamo forward was outstanding throughout. To score a hat-trick in these circumstances will make him a club legend overnight, and the quality of his goals was mightily impressive too.

The first was beautifully curled into the top corner, but the third goal, the one that won it for his side, was really quite remarkable in its quality, as he left Spurs players trailing in his wake before beating Lloris.

What a night for the 28-year-old.

PLAYER RATINGS

Dinamo Zagreb: Livakovic 9; Ristovski 7, Lauritsen 7, Theophile-Catherine 7, Franjic 7; Majer 8, Jakic 7, Ademi 8; Ivanusec 7, Orsic 10; Petkovic 7. Subs: Atiemwen 7, Leovac 7, Gavranovic 7, Misic 7, Stojanovic 7, Peric 7.

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris 7; Aurier 5, Sánchez 5, Dier 4, Davies 4; Sissoko 4, Winks 3; Lamela 5, Dele 5, Lucas Moura 5; Kane 5. Subs: Bale 5, Lo Celso 6, Ndombele 6, Vinicius 3, Reguilon 5, Bergwijn 5.

KEY MOMENTS

35’ – CLOSE! Oh my, that isn’t far away at all! Dinamo find some space in the final third and Majer’s attempted return pass takes a deflection back into his path. It’s a brilliant shooting opportunity, but the midfielder slides his effort narrowly wide.

36’ – THREATENING! Majer curls a peach of a cross into the box that very nearly lays a chance on a plate for Ademi, but Sanchez – the only defender to react – gets a crucial touch to take it away from the Dinamo man. Great defending, but this is so much better from the home side in the last couple of minutes, they’re really offering a big threat.

62’ - GOAL! Dinamo Zagreb have the lead and it’s an absolute screamer from Orsic, cutting onto his right foot on the corner of the box and bending a beauty into the far top corner. 1-0! Game on!

65’ – CHANCE! It’s Dinamo again and they are really ticking now! Petkovic is found in space in the box, but his back is to goal so he lays it off for Jakic, who balloons his shot over the bar.

82’ - GOAL! The tie is level on aggregate! Atiemwen slides a ball across the box and Orsic arrives to slot home his second of the night. 2-0!

84’ – OFF THE LINE! Bale bends in a cross to the back post and Kane somehow gets a header away, only for the keeper to make a terrific save and Théophile-Catherine to hack off the line.

106’ - GOAL! What a wonderful solo goal! Orsic drives through the Spurs midfield before firing a beautiful shot past Lloris from outside the box. It’s 3-0 on the night, 3-2 on aggregate, and Dinamo are closing in on a famous comeback win!

115’ – DENIED! Bale and Kane are both denied by brilliant saves from Livakovic as Dinamo desperately cling on.

KEY STATISTICS

Orsic is only the second ever player to score a hat-trick against Spurs in European competition, following in the footsteps of Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry.

Orsic has been involved in seven goals in his last five Europa League games (five goals and two assists).

