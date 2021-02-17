Edinson Cavani will miss Manchester United’s clash with Real Sociedad in the Europa League on account of injury, but manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has backed his attackers to produce the goods.

United have been impressive in front of goal this term - no side has netted more than their 50 goals in the Premier League - but their front three of Cavani, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial have scored only 18 between them.

With Cavani absent, the focus will turn to Martial and Rashford - and Solskjaer is happy that his side are finding the net with great regularity even though his strikers are not as sharp in front of goal as he would like.

"We are the team who have scored the most goals in the league," Solskjaer said ahead of the meeting with Real Sociedad on Thursday. "Our strikers haven't scored as much as we'd like to, that's a good problem.

"If we can get them firing we'll have another edge in the games. They are working hard and doing well in training."

There will be no Cavani, while the Uruguayan has been joined in the treatment room by Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek.

"Anthony [Martial] and Scott [McTominay] we will have to check them tomorrow,” Solskjaer said. “Donny and Edinson are definitely not travelling. Donny and Edinson are injured with muscle injuries so they won’t travel.”

Mason Greenwood - who signed a new deal this week - had his breakout year last season with 10 league goals and though the 19-year-old said he could adapt to any position across the front three, Solskjaer said he could even play as a number 10.

"I think we just have to give him time to find his final position. He's a forward who moves really well along the line," Solskjaer added.

Sometimes you don't want to be right in the mix, so I think we have found he can play both. In and around the goal, we need him there."

The first leg is being played in Turin in Italy due to coronavirus restrictions but Solskjaer is wary of Sociedad, who are fifth in La Liga, even though they are not playing at home.

"You've got to be very, very good against them, (they are) probably the hardest team we could get at this stage," Solskjaer said. "They're still in the hunt for Champions League. We have to play at a high level to get a result."

With additional reporting from Reuters

