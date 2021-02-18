A stoppage-time header by substitute Milan Pavkov earned 10-man Red Star Belgrade a 2-2 home draw with AC Milan in a pulsating Europa League round of 32 first-leg clash, while Leicester drew 0-0 with Slavia Prague.

Milan led 1-0 and 2-1 thanks to a Radovan Pankov own goal and a Theo Hernandez penalty but Red Star, who had Milan Rodic sent off in the 76th minute, hit back through a Guelor Kanga penalty and Pavkov's last-gasp header.

There were plenty of goals about with Young Boys beating Bayer Leverkusen 4-3 at home. The Swiss side led 3-0 with goals by Christian Fassnacht, Jordan Siebatcheu and Meschack Elia but Leverkusen stormed back to level with Patrik Schick twice on target before Siebatcheu struck again in the 89th minute.

Olympiakos beat PSV Eindhoven 4-2 while Bruno Petkovic scored twice for Dinamo Zagreb in a 3-2 victory in Krasnodar.

AS Roma eased to a 2-0 win at Braga with Edin Dzeko scoring early and Borja Mayoral striking late on.

Leicester City were held to a 0-0 draw away to Slavia Prague while Dynamo Kiev and Brugge drew 1-1.

