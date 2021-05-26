As soon as Manchester United’s final game of the 2020-21 season ends with victory or defeat against Villarreal in the Europa League final, attention will turn to transfers.

The Norwegian boss is sure to make wholesale changes to the starting line-up he used in the final day of the Premier League campaign in the 2-1 win over Wolves and it’s also set to be the last appearance for some long-standing members of his side.

Eurosport takes a look at some of the players who could be pulling on a Red Devils' shirt for the last time this week.

Juan Mata

The talented midfielder was on the scoresheet in the win over Wolves on Sunday but came into the starting line-up to allow those above him in the pecking order a rest ahead of Wednesday’s showdown.

Mata is one of a few United players out of contract this summer and it looks unlikely he’ll be extending his time at Old Trafford into an eighth year.

The 33-year-old has featured predominantly off the bench this season and admitted after netting a penalty against Wolves he was unsure of his future at the club.

"I don't know, I don't really know. In three days we have an important game and that's where my mind is, but I still think I can play good football and give a lot to the team and enjoy for many years playing football like today, that's my mentality," Mata said.

It is not the moment to speak about it. I know what I want and I'm happy with how I feel physically and mentally.

"I'm still hungry to play football for some years. The club knows that so let's see."

Nemanja Matic

The Serbian still has two years left to run on his contract but has already been linked with a move away this summer with reports in Italy suggesting Jose Mourinho is targeting a reunion at Roma.

Matic has started just 12 Premier League games this season and with United eager to free up some space in the squad for new arrivals in the summer, he could find himself up for sale.

The likes of Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay and Fred are all above the 32-year-old in the pecking order.

Donny van de Beek is also likely to feature more next season despite a tough first season, meaning Matic will be deemed surplus to requirements.

Nemanja Matic and Axel Tuanzebe Image credit: Getty Images

Axel Tuanzebe

Tuanzebe and Eric Bailly will compete for a spot alongside Victor Lindelof at the back to start the Europa League final but it’s the former’s future at the club that remains uncertain.

The defender has started just four Premier League games this term and has often only been called upon when those ahead of him have sustained injuries.

At 23 years of age he could be sent out on loan next season to get regular game time but his long-term future looks in doubt too, especially if United sign a centre-back in the transfer window.

The 23-year-old’s current deal expires in 2022. There is an option to extend by a further year but it has not been triggered so far.

The likes of Bailly and teenage defender Teden Mengi both signed new deals earlier this year but United are yet to take action on Tuanzebe’s future.

Lee Grant

The 38-year-old goalkeeper is another player whose contract expires this summer.

He’s already admitted he wants to stay for another season but it remains to be seen what United’s stance is.

With David de Gea and Dean Henderson battling it out between them, Grant has not featured at all for the club this season.

Sergio Romero is also likely to depart this summer, and should United bring in another experienced goalkeeper to replace the Argentine, it’s hard to see where Grant fits in to those plans.

