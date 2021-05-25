Manchester United and Villarreal have already secured substantial sums for reaching the Europa League final but there’s plenty more on offer to the winner of the competition.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will battle it out against the Spanish outfit in Gdansk, Poland on Wednesday night as both sides look to cap off their season with a trophy.

United finished second in the Premier League table, 12 points behind rivals Manchester City , and have already secured Champions League football for next season.

Europa League Emery urges Villarreal to 'break another barrier' in Europa League final 2 HOURS AGO

Unai Emery’s Villarreal placed a disappointing seventh in La Liga and can secure their spot in Europe’s elite club competition next term by overcoming the odds to beat United.

Talk about money in football has dominated the news agenda in recent months and both teams will be well aware of the financial boost they’ve received so far by playing in Europe – but how much have the clubs pocketed so far and what’s at stake in the final?

By securing their spots in the final of the Europa League, United and Villarreal bagged themselves a cool €4.5m.

But neither side has come this far just to pick up a runners-up medal and the team that triumphs in Poland will also pocket a further €4m.

United were late arrivals to the Europa League this season having dropped into the competition after failing to reach the last 16 of the Champions League.

The Red Devils had already earned €23.35m from competing in the Champions League this season and have continued to add to that pool each round they’ve progressed in the Europa League.

Gdansk Stadium Image credit: Eurosport

Here is a complete breakdown of United’s earnings in the Europa League this season.

Base fee: €2.92m

€2.92m Last-32 vs Real Sociedad: €0.5m

€0.5m Last-16 vs AC Milan: €1.1m

€1.1m Quarter-finals vs Granada: €1.5m

€1.5m Semi-finals vs Roma: €2.4m

€2.4m Finalists vs Villarreal: €4.5m (winners receive €8.5m)

Victory in their last game of a gruelling 2020-21 season would take United's total earnings in the competition to €16.92million.

To date United have already earned €36.27million on-field in both competitions combined - and that total will increase to €40.27million if they achieve victory over Villarreal.

Once the TV revenues have been added and the club receive their share of the market pools, United’s overall financial reward for taking part in Europe this year will come in at around €60-80million.

Europa League Opinion: A good Europa League run should not save Arteta's job 14/04/2021 AT 14:46