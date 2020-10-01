Europa League, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – Tottenham 7 Maccabi Haifa 2

A hat-trick from Harry Kane, a brace from Giovani Lo Cleso and single contributions from Lucas Moura and Dele Alli were more than enough to take Spurs into the group stages of the Europa League. But they were made to work harder than the scoreline suggests, forced to do plenty of chasing and various bits of last-ditch defending in a wild first half.

That seemed unlikely when Kane scored after two minutes, but Tjaronn Chery’s spectacular equaliser was well-deserved, Maccabi knocking the ball around the parking cones in the Spurs midfield with ease. But three minutes later Moura put the home side back in front, and two goals in three minutes from Lo Celso, who doubled his Tottenham tally, finished the tie.

But there was still plenty more to come, a dodgy penalty apiece making it 5-2, before Kane completed his 15th career hat-trick with a typically accomplished finish. So Spurs are in the hat for tomorrow’s draw, and will visit Manchester United on Sunday in good heart – something that did not look especially likely when they conceded a 96th-minute equaliser just five days ago.

