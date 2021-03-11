Harry Kane is too important to Tottenham Hotspur to get matches off, manager Jose Mourinho admitted after their Europa League win over Dinamo Zagreb.

"Not just that [the brace] but all the work he did, important in that defensive corner, and we couldn't be happier," Mourinho told the official club website.

I gave some rest to some guys, but he's too important for that. In the end, he scored two goals for us.

Mourinho said that he thought his side deserved more than a two-goal cushion, but wondered if it might ultimately prove beneficial ahead of the second leg.

Tottenham Hotspur's English striker Harry Kane celebrates scoring the opening goal during the UEFA Europa League round of 16 first leg football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Dinamo Zagreb at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Image credit: Getty Images

"You keep the focus and keep the concentration for the second leg," he said.

"We cannot go there and go to defend the advantage because that's a small advantage to defend. We have to go there and try to win the game."

