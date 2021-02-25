Leicester City's Europa League dream has come to an end after the Foxes recorded a shock 2-0 home defeat to Slavia Prague.

Brendan Rodgers' side were in the driving seat ahead of the match, having recorded a 0-0 draw in the first leg in the Czech Republic a week ago.

But after a goalless first half, the visitors came to life, with two second-half efforts giving them the win they deserved.

"We lost to the better team. I take responsibility for the team I've picked. I picked a team I felt could win the game," Rodgers told BT Sport afterwards.

"We didn't create enough over two legs. We didn't defend with any intensity. We gave away two disappointing goals. The better team won.

"We started pretty well. We didn't have enough quality to break them down.

"I don't want to give too many excuses. [We had] players not available tonight at the top end of the field. However I still expected us to show up more. They'll learn from it.

"We're disappointed to be out but we know we weren't good enough. Good luck to Slavia in the next round."

Leicester are the only English team to have been eliminated. Tottenham's place in the last 16 on Wednesday, while Arsenal's dramatic comeback against Benfica sealed their spot on Thursday and the north London duo were later joined by Manchester United.

