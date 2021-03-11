Ole Gunnar Solskjaer dismissed the suggestion that he was disappointed with his Manchester United side's Europa League draw against AC Milan.

An error by goalkeeper Dean Henderson allowed Simon Kjaer to equalise in injury time after Amad Diallo's header had given the Red Devils the lead five minutes into the second half.

But the United boss was phlegmatic when questioned afterwards.

"It was always going to be going down to the second game there anyway," he told BT Sport.

Admitting that Henderson could possibly have saved Kjaer's effort, he also pointed fingers at the rest of the team, saying they had lost structure.

"We drop too deep and get blocked off... we should have attacked the ball with the men we had."

He had words of praise for Diallo, though, saying: "He plays with freedom - great pass from Bruno, by the way.

"Nice goal - he's still got loads to learn."

And he said that both sides had missed equal amounts of chances, concluding: "Probably a draw is a fair result."

