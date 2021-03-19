Manchester United will take on competition debutants Granada in the Europa League quarter-finals in April.

Granada will be looking to continue their dream run, which began in the second qualifying round, against a United side who edged out AC Milan 2-1 on aggregate in the last-16.

Should United get past the Europa League debutants, they could be handed a reunion with the team they beat in the 2017 final - Ajax - in the last four.

Elsewhere, 2017 runners-up Ajax take on Roma, the UEFA Cup runners-up in 1991.

There could be a Emery reunion on the cards for Arsenal. Should the Gunners progress to the last four, they will face the winner of Dinamo v Villarreal.

The earliest United and Arsenal could face each other is in the final.

The quarter-final first legs will take place on April 8 before the return matches on April 15. The semi-final first legs will be held on April 28 and the second legs on May 6.

The Europa League final will be held at Gdansk Arena, Poland on May 26.

FULL DRAW

Quarter-finals

Granada v Manchester United

Arsenal v Slavia Prague

Ajax v Roma

Dinamo Zagreb v Villarreal

Semi-finals

Granada/Manchester United v Ajax/Roma

Dinamo Zagreb/Villarreal v Arsenal/Slavia Prague

Final

Winner of semi-final 2 v Winner of semi-final 1

REMAINING EUROPA LEAGUE DATES

Quarter-finals first legs: April 8

Quarter-finals second legs: April 15

Semi-finals first legs: April 29

Semi-finals second legs: May 6

Final: May 26 at Gdansk Arena, Poland

