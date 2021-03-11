Mikel Arteta was delighted to see his Arsenal side score three away goals against Olympiacos in their Europa League tie - but said that they had to cut out the mistakes like the one that gifted their hosts a goal.

Youssef El-Arabi equalised just before the hour mark after dispossessing Dani Ceballos and firing beyond Bernd Leno.

"You cannot sustain that at this level," Arteta said to broadcasters afterwards.

The result is really positive, the performance is as well, but we have to stop making the errors costing goals.

But the Spaniard was pleased with his side's overall performance, adding that he would not be changing their style or philosophy.

"I think we started the game really well, very dominant, created a lot of chances. We should have scored two or three in the first half.

Arsenal's Brazilian defender Gabriel (R) celebrates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Europa League round of 16 first-leg football match between Olympiacos FC and Arsenal FC at the Karaiskakis Stadium Image credit: Getty Images

"It's not about stopping playing the way we play, because this is us."

And he warned his players and any observers alike not to be complacent, saying: "This is half-time. In Europe, anything can happen."

