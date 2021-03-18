Slavia Prague claimed a place in the last eight of the Europa League for the second time in three years after a 2-0 win over Rangers in Glasgow (3-1 on aggregate). It was an incident-packed game, with Slavia taking an early lead through Peter Olayinka's header, and then Rangers seeing red twice over in the second half as Kemar Roofe and Leon Balogun were both sent off. A free kick from Nicolae Stanciu finished it off.

The most surprising member of the last eight has to be Granada, in their first-ever campaign in Europe, who lost 2-1 to Molde in the second leg but won 3-2 on aggregate.

Ajax finished off the job against Young Boys, winning 2-0 on the night to complete a 5-0 aggregate win, with goals from David Neres and Dusan Tadic.

Roma had a similarly straightforward evening, beating Shakhtar 2-1 (5-1 on aggregate) thanks to two goals from Borja Mayoral.

Villarreal also had a simple task, clocking up another 2-0 win over Dynamo Kyiv to finish off a 4-0 aggregate rout, with a brace from Gerard Moreno.

