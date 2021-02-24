Dele Alli netted a spectacular overhead-kick and set up two more as Tottenham thrashed Austrian side RZ Pellets 4-0 to ease into the Europa League last 16 with an 8-1 aggregate win.

The out-of-favour Alli would have wanted to remind Jose Mourinho of his qualities and the execution of a bicycle kick after receiving a pass from Matt Doherty on the edge of the box was the type of goal not many players can produce.

Premier League ‘Very difficult to think about top four’ - Mourinho after Spurs defeat at West Ham 21/02/2021 AT 15:41

In the second half, Alli picked out Carlos Vinicius, who headed home at the far post, and then played in Gareth Bale, on as a substitute, who slotted into the top corner with ridiculous ease.

Vincius then netted his second after fine hustling from 16-year-old substitute Dane Scarlett.

Player ratings:

Tottenham: Hart 6; Doherty 7, Alderweireld 6, Dier 6, Davies 6; Winks 7, Sissoko 6; Lamela 8, Alli 9*, Bergwijn 7; Vinicius 8.

Subs Bale 8, Lavinier 6, John 6, Scarlett 7

RZ Pellets: Kuttin 6; Novak 6, Baumgartner 6, Henriksson 6, Lochoshvili 6, Scherzer ; Stratznig 5, Liendl 6, Wernitznig 5; Vizinger 5, Dieng 6.

Subs: Rnic 5, Joveljic 5, Glorbelidze 6, Peric 5.

Match highlights:

11’ GOAL! And what a goal from Dele Alli. The ball sat up nicely for him when he controlled a square ball from Doherty and he launched himself into an overhead kick that beat the RZ Pellets keeper into the corner of the net.

50’ GOAL FOR SPURS! Vinicius heads home at the far post after being picked out perfectly by Alli's cross-field ball.

73’ GOAL FOR SPURS! Finished with panache by Bale. Alli again was the creator. He played it perfectly into his path but though scoring from that position was not difficult, Bale's method of doing so with a first-time curler into the top corner showed what frame of mind he is in now.

84’ GOAL FOR SPURS! Scarlett wins the ball off Henriksson on the edge of the Pellets penalty area and Vincius blasted home Tottenham's fourth.

Key stat:

Premier League Ask Mourinho about Bale, says agent 17/02/2021 AT 14:44