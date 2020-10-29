Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho said Gareth Bale has worked hard to improve his fitness levels and will be ready to "fly" when he takes the field against Royal Antwerp in the Europa League later on Thursday.

Bale had been nursing a knee injury since his return to Spurs last month on a season-loan from Real Madrid but has got up to speed in recent weeks.

Mourinho confirmed Bale would start the Group J match and was confident the Wales international is ready to deliver.

"Bale is playing and we all have not just a feeling but the data to show that Bale is arriving," Mourinho told reporters.

"He's been quite a great example for everybody. A big guy like him travelled to Burnley, stayed on the bench for 90 minutes, didn't play one minute.

His behaviour as a team guy is incredible. We can see already Gareth at a good level and hopefully he can fly because he's working very hard.

